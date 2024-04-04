    বাংলা

    Heavy gunfight in Thanchi after Bandarban bank robberies

    Separatist group KNF aka the Bawm Party has been accused of attacking banks in the Upazila

    A day after robberies in two banks in Bandarban’s Thanchi, security forces have engaged in an intense gunfight with a group of armed men.

    A tourist in Thanchi said the gunfight began around 8:40pm on Thursday.

    “Three of us were having dinner at a hotel when gunshots erupted. We fled in the middle of the meal. We’re inside a closed shop with the lights switched off. We can hear heavy gunshots. Some locals are also struck here,” the tourist said over the phone.

    Mohammad Mamun, chief executive of Thanchi Upazila administration, said the police and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel retaliated after a group of armed men opened fire at Thanchi Bazar and the local police station.

    “We’re hearing gunshots from behind the hospital. This is the situation right now. We’ll give more details later.”

    Separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF aka the Bawm Party has been accused of attacking the branches of Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in the Upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

    Another Sonali Bank branch in remote Ruma Upazila was robbed on Tuesday night.

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan vowed to strengthen a crackdown on KNF after the attacks despite progress in discussions for peace in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

    On Thursday night, he said they had heard about the shooting and were seriously dealing with the situation.

    RAB-15 Commander HM Sazzad Hossain also said they had been told about the shooting in Thanchi. “We don’t have further details now.”

    A trader of Thanchi Bazar said: “Heavy gunfight here. The situation is tense. We’re not in a condition to speak now.”

