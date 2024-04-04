Heavy gunfight in Thanchi after Bandarban bank robberies

A tourist in Thanchi said the gunfight began around 8:40pm on Thursday.

“Three of us were having dinner at a hotel when gunshots erupted. We fled in the middle of the meal. We’re inside a closed shop with the lights switched off. We can hear heavy gunshots. Some locals are also struck here,” the tourist said over the phone.

Mohammad Mamun, chief executive of Thanchi Upazila administration, said the police and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel retaliated after a group of armed men opened fire at Thanchi Bazar and the local police station.

“We’re hearing gunshots from behind the hospital. This is the situation right now. We’ll give more details later.”