    বাংলা

    UN rights chief Bachelet to start Bangladesh visit on Sunday

    She will meet Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar for “an in-depth view to press harder for their repatriation”

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 August 2022, 02:40 PM
    Updated : 13 August 2022, 02:40 PM

    The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, will start her four-day visit to Bangladesh on Sunday.

    The foreign ministry announced the first-ever official visit by a UN human rights chief to the country in a statement on Saturday.

    “Apart from meeting with the members of the Cabinet Division, she will interact with the National Human Rights Commission, youth representatives, leaders of civil society organisations and academicians during her trip,” the statement read.

    Apart from her meetings with ministers, she will interact with the National Human Rights Commission, youth representatives, civil society leaders and academics during her Dhaka tour.

    She is expected to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Aug 15.

    She will also visit Cox’s Bazar to interact with the Rohingya refugees to receive “concrete information to press hard” the agenda of their repatriation to their homeland Myanmar.

    Foreign ministry officials said Bachelet is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, aside from meetings with several ministers.

    Bachelet, who served as the president of Chile for two terms, took office at the United Nations Human Rights Council in August 2018.

    RELATED STORIES
    Minister Momen explains ‘living in heaven’ comments after criticism
    Momen explains ‘living in heaven’ comments
    The foreign minister accuses the media of twisting his remarks
    Last survivor of Uttara scrap shop fire dies
    Last survivor of Uttara scrap shop fire dies
    Shahin Mia, 26, died from his wounds in hospital care, bringing the toll to eight
    Bangladesh's ethnic minorities demand constitutional recognition
    Ethnic groups demand constitutional recognition
    They call for the protection of their land, languages and cultural heritage along with the swift implementation of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Peace Accord
    Bangladesh tea plantation workers launch indefinite strike for Tk 300 daily wage
    Tea plantation workers launch indefinite strike
    The protesters brought out a procession and held a rally in Sylhet to demand a daily wage of Tk 300

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher