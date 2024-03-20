    বাংলা

    Another victim of Gazipur gas fire dies, taking death toll to 14

    Kamala Khatun, 65, had burns on 80 percent of her body, doctors said

    Published : 20 March 2024, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2024, 06:22 AM

    Another victim hospitalised at Dhaka’s Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur’s Kaliakair has died.

    Kamala Khatun, 65, died around 4:30am on Wednesday, said Dr Md Tariqul Islam, resident doctor at the institute’s emergency room.

    “The woman, whose name was Kamala Khatun, had burns on 80 percent of her body,” he said. “Her windpipe was burned too. She died at 4:30pm in the ICU.”

    The death toll from the gas cylinder blast has now hit 14.

    Dozens of people suffered severe burns in the horrific fire near the Topstar Garments factory.

    The defective cylinder, left in the alley and hastily covered with a wet sack, was the fire's origin. Ahead of Iftar, curious children and passersby gathered around, not knowing the danger that lurked.

    Then, a nearby stove ignited, transforming the alley into a fiery trap that ensnared everyone in its vicinity -- children, the elderly, and the young.

    Among the victims, 32 were rushed to the national burn institute, with burns covering 50 to 90 percent of their bodies.

    Victims included garment factory and textile scrap warehouse workers, autorickshaw drivers, and their children.

    Soleman Molla, 45, died while undergoing care on Friday. A four-year-old named Tayeb and a 45-year-old named Munsur Ali Akondo died on Saturday.

    Sunday saw the deaths of 38-year-old Ariful Islam, 25-year-old Mohidul Khan, and Mohidul’s wife, 22-year-old Nargis Akter.

    From Sunday night to Monday morning there were four deaths – Golam Rabbi, 11, Solaiman, 9, Zahirul Islam, 40, and Motalleb, 48. Touheed, 7, died that evening.

    Twenty-one-year-old Yasin Arafat and 22-year-old Mashiur Ali died on Tuesday evening.

