Another victim of Gazipur gas fire dies, taking death toll to 14

Another victim hospitalised at Dhaka’s Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur’s Kaliakair has died.

Kamala Khatun, 65, died around 4:30am on Wednesday, said Dr Md Tariqul Islam, resident doctor at the institute’s emergency room.

“The woman, whose name was Kamala Khatun, had burns on 80 percent of her body,” he said. “Her windpipe was burned too. She died at 4:30pm in the ICU.”