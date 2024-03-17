Death toll from Gazipur gas cylinder fire rises to 5 as 2 more victims die

Two more victims have succumbed to injuries suffered in a fire ignited by a gas leak from a defective cylinder in Gazipur's Kaliakair, bringing the death toll to five.

Ariful Islam, 38, and Mahidul Khan, 25, died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early on Sunday morning.

Ariful suffered burns on 70 percent of his body, while 95 percent of Mahidul's body was burnt, according to Partha Shankar Pal, a resident physician at the burn institute. They were both fighting for their lives in the facility's intensive care unit.

Ariful, a native of Rajshahi, worked as an ironer at a garment factory in Gazipur.