Father of infant dies, taking Gazipur gas fire toll to 13

His mother Ayesha Khatun said Yasin’s wife Rumi Khatun started the struggle to save her husband with their 24-day-old son Hossain in her arms. Now the family stare at a bleak future.



As many as 16 others injured in the incident were still fighting for their lives at the institute. None of them are out of danger, doctors said.



All the victims of the incident are from low-income families as curious people, including women and children from the poor Mouchak Telirchala neighbourhood crowded around the cylinder emitting gas just before Iftar on Mar 13.



A man left the kitchen gas cylinder on the street after failing to stop the gas from coming out.



The fire engulfed them all when someone lit a stove in a nearby house.