    বাংলা

    New father succumbs to burn injuries, taking death toll from Gazipur gas fire to 16

    24-year-old garment worker Md Lalon leaves behind an infant daughter

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 March 2024, 06:54 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2024, 06:54 AM

    Another victim of the gas cylinder fire in Gazipur has succumbed to their injuries, taking the total death toll from the disaster to 16.

    Ten more victims of the fire are still receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

    Md Lalon, 24, died early on Sunday morning. He leaves behind a wife and infant daughter, who is only 27 days old.

    Lalon died at 3:21am at the ICU, said Md Tariqul Islam, resident doctor at the burn institute. He had burns on 45 percent of his body.

    Lalon hailed from Bhetua village in Sirajganj’s Kazipur.

    According to his older brother Ershad, Lalon was burnt by the cylinder fire when he went to investigate out of curiosity.

    Dozens of people suffered severe burns in the horrific fire near the Topstar Garments factory.

    The defective cylinder, left in the alley and hastily covered with a wet sack, was the fire's origin. Ahead of Iftar, curious children and passersby gathered around, not knowing the danger that lurked.

    Then, a nearby stove ignited, transforming the alley into a fiery trap that ensnared everyone in its vicinity -- children, the elderly, and the young.

    Among the victims, 32 were rushed to the national burn institute, with burns covering 50 to 90 percent of their bodies.

    Victims included garment factory and textile scrap warehouse workers, autorickshaw drivers, and their children.

    So far, 16 of the victims have died.

    RELATED STORIES
    Another victim of Gazipur gas fire dies, taking death toll to 14
    Another victim of Gazipur gas fire dies
    Kamala Khatun, 65, had burns on 80 percent of her body, doctors said
    Father of infant dies, taking Gazipur gas fire toll to 13
    Gazipur gas fire deaths rise to 13
    The father of an infant and another young man are the latest victims to die, as 16 others continue their fight for survival
    Parents mourn 2 children as Gazipur gas fire death toll hits 11
    Death toll rises to 11 in Gazipur gas fire
    Tawheed, 7, died on Monday evening while receiving treatment in the ICU
    Death toll from Gazipur gas cylinder fire rises to 5 as 2 more victims die
    Gazipur cylinder fire: Two more victims die
    Ariful Islam and Mahidul Khan succumb to their injuries during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery

    Opinion

    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain