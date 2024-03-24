New father succumbs to burn injuries, taking death toll from Gazipur gas fire to 16

Another victim of the gas cylinder fire in Gazipur has succumbed to their injuries, taking the total death toll from the disaster to 16.

Ten more victims of the fire are still receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Md Lalon, 24, died early on Sunday morning. He leaves behind a wife and infant daughter, who is only 27 days old.

Lalon died at 3:21am at the ICU, said Md Tariqul Islam, resident doctor at the burn institute. He had burns on 45 percent of his body.

Lalon hailed from Bhetua village in Sirajganj’s Kazipur.