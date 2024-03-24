New father succumbs to burn injuries, taking death toll from Gazipur gas fire to 16

Another victim of the gas cylinder fire in Gazipur has succumbed to their injuries, taking the total death toll from the disaster to 16.
Ten more victims of the fire are still receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Md Lalon, 24, died early on Sunday morning. He leaves behind a wife and infant daughter, who is only 27 days old.
Lalon died at 3:21am at the ICU, said Md Tariqul Islam, resident doctor at the burn institute. He had burns on 45 percent of his body.
Lalon hailed from Bhetua village in Sirajganj’s Kazipur.
According to his older brother Ershad, Lalon was burnt by the cylinder fire when he went to investigate out of curiosity.
Dozens of people suffered severe burns in the horrific fire near the Topstar Garments factory.
The defective cylinder, left in the alley and hastily covered with a wet sack, was the fire's origin. Ahead of Iftar, curious children and passersby gathered around, not knowing the danger that lurked.
Then, a nearby stove ignited, transforming the alley into a fiery trap that ensnared everyone in its vicinity -- children, the elderly, and the young.
Among the victims, 32 were rushed to the national burn institute, with burns covering 50 to 90 percent of their bodies.
Victims included garment factory and textile scrap warehouse workers, autorickshaw drivers, and their children.
So far, 16 of the victims have died.