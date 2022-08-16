Hasina says more needed to be done to bring prices down to a tolerable level

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised increasing Bangladesh's production, saying more measures are needed to bring prices down to a tolerable level.
Joining the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday via video link from the Ganabhaban, she mentioned measures taken by the government for the poor and added, “I think that maybe we have to take some more steps.”
"I think it is absolutely necessary for us to take measures on how we can bring the price of products that have increased beyond the purchasing power of our people to a bearable level."
The prime minister said the government is aware of the difficulties facing the middle- and low-income people in meeting the rising cost of living with a fixed income after the increase in fuel oil prices that in turn have driven the prices of household essentials.
She said the government is providing rice to 5 million poor families at Tk 15 per kg and 10 million people will get staples at subsidised prices.
Highlighting the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions and counter-sanctions on the international market, the prime minister said, "Ukraine war was the final straw. Everything has gone out of reach.”
"I do politics for people. If people suffer, I also suffer. We must take action now. We have to increase our production. I’ve been saying this since the coronavirus pandemic began.”
Hasina urged her colleagues to find ways to get out of the crisis created by the war and the pandemic.
“We have to find ways for this transition. I care about the people of my country. People should not suffer," she said.
Referring to the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman three and a half years after independence, Hasina said the Awami League faces “slander” and “violence” whenever it leads the country to prosperity.