Hasina says more needed to be done to bring prices down to a tolerable level

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised increasing Bangladesh's production, saying more measures are needed to bring prices down to a tolerable level.

Joining the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday via video link from the Ganabhaban, she mentioned measures taken by the government for the poor and added, “I think that maybe we have to take some more steps.”

"I think it is absolutely necessary for us to take measures on how we can bring the price of products that have increased beyond the purchasing power of our people to a bearable level."