Bangladesh developing experimental model to forecast landslides

A single-day rainfall in the hill tracts smashed all records of the past half a century about five years ago before it lasted for three straight days claiming 160 lives in landslides. In 2007, another 127 people died in similar disasters in Chattogram.

While these instances mark two of the major tragedies, minor landslips in the hills claim lives every year due to the rains and four deaths were reported this year.

Forecasts for cyclones, floods and heavy rains do not include warnings of landslides, and several international and local development organisations say predictions about landslips can help reduce the damage to lives and property.

They have designed a warning model taking rainfall of the preceding 10 days into account. Forecasts making local residents, community volunteers and public representatives of areas at risk is likely to increase the probability of getting people out of harm’s way.