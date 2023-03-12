Chhatra League activists free besieged Rajshahi University VC as students continue protests

A group of Bangladesh Chhatra League men have helped the Rajshahi University vice-chancellor escape from a campus building besieged by protesters demanding justice after violent clashes between students and locals.

VC Prof Golam Shabbir Sattar was at the Senate building on the campus when more than a hundred students started demonstrating around noon on Sunday.

After two hours, another group of students from the Chhatra League's Rajshahi University unit came to the aid of the embattled Sattar, who had been under pressure from students seeking justice and swift investigation into the violent clashes that left at least 92 students injured.

Saturday's clash stemmed from a dispute between a student and bus operators before spiralling out of control and spilling onto the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway.