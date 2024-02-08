    বাংলা

    Two die in Pirojpur motorcycle accident

    Pirojpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM

    Two tenth graders have died and another is injured after a motorcycle accident in Pirojpur’s Nazirpur Upazila.

    The accident took place in Baraibunia’s Molla Bari area around 10 am on Thursday, said Shah Alam Howladar, the chief of Nazirpur Police Station.

    Baraibunia Secondary School students Shadhin Sheikh and Md Rahmat Sheikh died in the incident.

    According to the school's principal, they were travelling to Matibhanga from Baraibunia when they were involved in an accident.

    “They lost control of the bike and hit a roadside utility pole,” said Alam.

    The injured student, Tanjim, was taken to Gopalganj District Hospital for treatment.

