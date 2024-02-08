Two die in Pirojpur motorcycle accident

Two tenth graders have died and another is injured after a motorcycle accident in Pirojpur’s Nazirpur Upazila.

The accident took place in Baraibunia’s Molla Bari area around 10 am on Thursday, said Shah Alam Howladar, the chief of Nazirpur Police Station.

Baraibunia Secondary School students Shadhin Sheikh and Md Rahmat Sheikh died in the incident.