High Court freezes Tk 215,000 fines on Shohoz for selling a train ticket twice

The High Court has put on hold the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection's decision to fine Shohoz Tk 215,000 for selling the same train ticket to two customers.

Farhat Ahmed, a spokesperson for Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV, said on Thursday the court issued a stay order after hearing a writ petition filed by Shohoz.

The court also issued a rule asking the watchdog why the decision to impose the fines should not be declared illegal, Farhat said in a statement.

The consumer watchdog levied the fines last week after conducting a hearing on a complaint over the matter.