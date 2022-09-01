    বাংলা

    High Court freezes Tk 215,000 fines on Shohoz for selling a train ticket twice

    The consumer watchdog levied the fine last week after conducting a hearing on a complaint that Shohoz sold the same ticket to two passengers

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 05:24 PM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 05:24 PM

    The High Court has put on hold the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection's decision to fine Shohoz Tk 215,000 for selling the same train ticket to two customers.

    Farhat Ahmed, a spokesperson for Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV, said on Thursday the court issued a stay order after hearing a writ petition filed by Shohoz.

    The court also issued a rule asking the watchdog why the decision to impose the fines should not be declared illegal, Farhat said in a statement.

    The consumer watchdog levied the fines last week after conducting a hearing on a complaint over the matter.

    The complainant, Bishwajit Saha, alleged that Shohoz sold the same Bangladesh Railway ticket he bought to another passenger.

    Saha told bdnews24.com on Wednesday that he had bought a Chitra Express ticket online to travel to Ullapara from Ishwardi on Jun 30. But when he got on the train, he found another person sitting in his seat.

    “Later I found that the two tickets were sold against the same seat. When I told the matter to the Travelling Ticket Examiner in charge of the compartment, the TTE insulted me as a fake ticket holder. I had to travel standing all the way. When I reported the matter to the DNCRP, they decided to impose a fine after two rounds of hearing.”

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher