10 kidnapping victims rescued in Teknaf, but culprits elude police

Police have rescued 10 people who were abducted from parts of in Cox’s Bazar's Teknaf.

The kidnappers have not yet been apprehended, but police are continuing their efforts to capture them.

The victims were rescued around 12:30 am on Thursday after a six-hour raid in the hills of Teknaf’s Jahajpura, according to Muhammed Osman Gani, chief of Teknaf Model Police Station.

"After pinpointing the kidnappers' location using technology, a 50-strong police team from Whykong and Baharchhara Police Outposts, joined by RAB members, raided the Jahajpura hill," he said.

During the operation, law enforcers encircled the hill, prompting the kidnappers to flee and leave behind the 10 people they had kidnapped. Police then rescued the victims and pressed on with the search for the kidnappers.