Mudslide kills 3 workers at bridge construction site in Faridpur

Three workers have died and four others were injured after a pile of soil fell on them while working at a bridge construction site in Faridpur’s Sadar Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Jomadardangi area around 1 pm on Wednesday, said Sadarpur Fire Service station master Abdus Salam.

The dead workers have been identified as Md Antar, 20, Julhas Mir, 24, and Md Jaber, 28. All of them hailed from the district’s Sadar Upazila.