Mudslide kills 3 workers at bridge construction site in Faridpur

Three workers have died and four others were injured after a pile of soil fell on them while working at a bridge construction site in Faridpur’s Sadar Upazila.
The incident occurred in the Jomadardangi area around 1 pm on Wednesday, said Sadarpur Fire Service station master Abdus Salam.
The dead workers have been identified as Md Antar, 20, Julhas Mir, 24, and Md Jaber, 28. All of them hailed from the district’s Sadar Upazila.
The injured have been admitted to Sadarpur Upazila Health Complex and Faridpur Medical College Hospital. One of the injured is in critical condition.
The construction of a bridge under the Local Government Engineering Department in the Jomadardangi area of Bhasanchar Union is underway. The workers were sorting rods when a pile of soil stored near the bridge collapsed on them, leaving three people dead on the spot, according to the locals.
Fire service official Salam said the emergency responders rushed to the scene and recovered the workers from under the collapsed soil after the incident was reported to them.
A contracting firm named Messrs Asif Imtiaz has been in charge of the construction site on the Sadarpur road. Other workers on the site alleged that the contractor’s firm did not take any steps to prevent the collapse of the soil despite several complaints reported to them.
The contractor did not comment on the matter.