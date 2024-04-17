    বাংলা

    Chinese engineer killed in Gazipur battery factory blast

    The explosion, followed by a fire, injured six other people

    Published : 16 April 2024, 08:42 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2024, 08:42 PM

    A Chinese engineer has been killed in an explosion at a battery plant in Gazipur’s Kashimpur.

    At least six others were injured in the incident at Chinese-owned Tong Rui Da Industry’s factory at Palash Housing in South Panishail on Tuesday evening, said Md Mohiuddin, an inspector at Kashimpur Police Station.

    After the factory reopened following Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh holidays, workers found that the boiler was not starting.

    The explosion followed by a fire occurred when the 52-year-old Chinese national, identified as Peu Shu Qi, tried to repair it, Mohiuddin said.

    His body was kept at the mortuary of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital.

    One of the injured, Amal Ghosh, 32, was sent to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka with “serious injuries”.

    The other injured people – Delwar Hossain, Abdur Rahim, Aminur Rahman, Dalim Ahmed and Raju – were admitted to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib KPG Specialised Hospital in Gazipur. Their age and Raju’s full name were not available.

    Abdullah Al Arefin, a deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Gazipur, said two units of firefighters from Sarabo Fire Station doused the fire.

    The reason behind the fire and the damage it caused could not be ascertained, he said.

