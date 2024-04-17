Chinese engineer killed in Gazipur battery factory blast

A Chinese engineer has been killed in an explosion at a battery plant in Gazipur’s Kashimpur.

At least six others were injured in the incident at Chinese-owned Tong Rui Da Industry’s factory at Palash Housing in South Panishail on Tuesday evening, said Md Mohiuddin, an inspector at Kashimpur Police Station.

After the factory reopened following Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh holidays, workers found that the boiler was not starting.