How a 'horrific fireball' in Gazipur shattered lives in the blink of an eye

As Iftar approaches, the corridor outside the ICU at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery bustles with activity.
Family members frantically search for platelets for 4-year-old Taiyeba and her 6-year-old brother, Tawheed. Their father, an autorickshaw driver named Sajal, is deep in discussion with relatives, seeking help.
Suddenly, the sombre news breaks: Taiyeba is no more. Grief engulfs the family as they weep for the loss of the little one.
Now, some relatives concentrate on gathering platelets for Tawheed, while others assist Sajal in managing the heartbreaking task of taking Taiyeba's body away.
On Mar 13, the siblings and 30 others suffered severe burns in a horrific fire in the Topstar Garments area of Gazipur's Kaliakair.
A defective cylinder, left in an alley and hastily covered with a wet sack, was the fire's origin. Ahead of Iftar, the curious eyes of children gathered around, not knowing the danger that lurked.
Then, a nearby stove ignited, transforming the alley into a fiery trap that ensnared everyone in its vicinity -- children, the elderly, and the young.
Among the victims, 32 were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka, with burns covering 50 to 90 percent of their bodies.
Victims include garment factory and jute warehouse workers, autorickshaw drivers, and their children.
Five, including Taiyeba, have succumbed to their injuries.
For four agonising days, the families of the Gazipur burn victims have filled the hospital corridors outside the ICU and HDU, some weeping, others in a desperate quest for blood.
Tawheed's uncle, Rifat, recounted the harrowing incident on Mar 13, when the children, curious about a hissing noise, stepped outside only to be engulfed in flames.
After speaking to the doctor, the family was scrambling to find the needed platelets for Taiyeba, only to return to more heartache.
Now, the focus shifts to saving Tawheed, whose burns mirror his sister's at 80 percent.
'ALL OVER IN 10 SECONDS'
Al Amin, a garment worker, was weighed down by grief outside the post-operative ward.
His 70-year-old mother, Kamala Khatun, and 24-year-old son-in-law, Lalon, were among the victims of the fire, suffering burns across more than 80 percent and 40 percent of their bodies.
He recounted the moments leading up to the tragedy, triggered by a leaking cylinder left in the alley by Shafiqul, a neighbour.
"There was a deafening hiss of gas escaping. Panicked, Shafiqul abandoned it outside. A crowd, drawn by curiosity, quickly gathered," Al Amin said.
"It was just before Iftar when Fatema's mother attempted to light her wood stove. The moment she sparked the flame and stepped away, a fireball erupted in the alley and blew over in just 10 seconds. But by then, it was too late for those caught in its path."
Al Amin noted that the residents inside were unscathed, but his mother and Lalon, who were near the house entrance and on the street, were not as fortunate.
Nearby, Fazlu stood in front of the post-operative ward, his heart heavy with worry for his sister, Shilpi Begum, and her two sons, 10-year-old Nirob and 3-year-old Niloy, all of whom were injured in the blaze.
"These are incredibly hard times for our family. We're all doing our best to support my sister through this ordeal," he said.
'FATHER, PRAY FOR ME'
Md Naden, a 22-year-old garment worker, is fighting for his life with burns over 85 percent of his body, including his airways.
His father, Abdur Rahim, a day labourer, weeps outside the post-operative ward.
"I was about to break my fast when I received the call that Naden was burnt in the fire and was being taken to Dhaka. I rushed from Keraniganj to see him. When I arrived, his condition was dire. All he could say was, 'Father, pray for me,'" Rahim recounted through tears.
Naden, a father to a 2-year-old son, is surrounded by his family, with his wife steadfastly by his side, as he receives treatment. The anxiety is palpable among the relatives waiting outside, uncertain about what news the next moment might bring.