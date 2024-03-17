How a 'horrific fireball' in Gazipur shattered lives in the blink of an eye

As Iftar approaches, the corridor outside the ICU at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery bustles with activity.

Family members frantically search for platelets for 4-year-old Taiyeba and her 6-year-old brother, Tawheed. Their father, an autorickshaw driver named Sajal, is deep in discussion with relatives, seeking help.

Suddenly, the sombre news breaks: Taiyeba is no more. Grief engulfs the family as they weep for the loss of the little one.