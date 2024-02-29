High Court orders govt to deport 157 foreigners who served time in jail

The High Court has ordered authorities to send 157 foreign nationals who have served their time in prisons across Bangladesh to their home countries.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order on Thursday after hearing a writ appeal on the issue.

Advocate Bibhuti Tarafdar presented the petition while Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta was the state counsel.

On Jan 21, the Department of Prisons sent a report to the High Court saying 157 foreign citizens who already completed serving jail sentences for committing different offences were waiting to be deported.

Among them, 150 were Indians, 5 Myanmar nationals, and one each from Pakistan and Nepal. A total of 19 convicts were women, the report said.

Mostly, they were punished in the cases filed under the Control of Entry Act 1952, Passport Act 1952, and the Narcotics Control Act.