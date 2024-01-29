Quader wants ‘action’ against price hike of essential commodities

On whether the traders would abide by their promises, he said: “They will keep their words… we will speak to them in a language they will understand. We’ve to take actions that need to be taken. Simply threatening them will not resolve the situation.”

In December, the inflation stood at 9.41 percent and it has been hovering around 10 all through the year, much to the dismay of the public.

In the meantime, the price of rice rose without any reasons after the election and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself issued strict warning against it.

In the first meeting of the Cabinet Division, Hasina instructed authorities to look for ways to lower price of daily commodities to alleviate the pressure on the people.

Quader mentioned that resolving the issue would require tactics as not all things can be solved using force in this country.