    Quader wants ‘action’ against price hike of essential commodities

    The minister says the new government’s primary aim is to control the rising inflation

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Jan 2024, 12:39 PM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2024, 12:39 PM

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called on authorities to take action against rising prices of daily necessities, rather than only threatening to do so.

    On Monday, the road transport and bridges minister said the new government’s “biggest priority” is reining in consumer inflation.

    “Controlling the market is a huge challenge. Those who are in parliament are representatives of the people. And the price rise issue is now a daily problem. That’s why it’s our first challenge,” he said while speaking at a press briefing at the Awami League chief’s political office.

    On whether the traders would abide by their promises, he said: “They will keep their words… we will speak to them in a language they will understand. We’ve to take actions that need to be taken. Simply threatening them will not resolve the situation.”

    In December, the inflation stood at 9.41 percent and it has been hovering around 10 all through the year, much to the dismay of the public.

    In the meantime, the price of rice rose without any reasons after the election and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself issued strict warning against it.

    In the first meeting of the Cabinet Division, Hasina instructed authorities to look for ways to lower price of daily commodities to alleviate the pressure on the people.

    Quader mentioned that resolving the issue would require tactics as not all things can be solved using force in this country.

    “Simply rebuking someone for [raising prices] will not resolve the issue. We’ve to take positive action. We’ve to take positive action against those who are behind this.”

    The ruling party leader also mentioned that the BNP was “spreading misinformation” about different topics.

    He mentioned that around 10,000 BNP activists were imprisoned around the country at the moment. But the BNP had been “spreading lies” to the United Nations and the US Congress saying around 25,000 party activists were behind bars at the moment and demanded they be freed right now.

    Quader said it was “clear” how many voters cast votes in the election. “There’s no reason to hide these matters. It’s just one of our methods. We undertook this method for the betterment of our party and in the face of people’s demands.”

