3 sentenced to death for 2014 murder of teacher in Jhenaidah

The death-row convicts are Rannu Khan, Jamal Khan and Kanu Khan from Shitali village. Shamsur Rahman Khan, another local resident, was sentenced to prison until his death.

Three other suspects – Channu Khan, Jafar Khan, and Sadi Khan – were acquitted of charges.

Each of the death-row convicts was also fined Tk 40,000, while Shamsur was fined Tk 25,000.

Alauddin, a primary school teacher, was involved in a land dispute. On the morning of Sept 7, 2014, Rannu got into an argument with Alauddin’s sister-in-law Sharmin Nahar over the ownership of a betel tree. The convicts then attacked Alauddin and mortally injured him over the feud.