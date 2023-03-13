    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reduces office hours by 30 minutes to 3:30 pm for Ramadan

    The Islamic month of Ramadan is likely to begin Mar 24, depending on the sighting of the moon

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 March 2023, 10:41 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2023, 10:41 AM

    The government has instructed offices to be open from 9 am to 3:30 pm for the Islamic month of Ramadan, cutting work time by half an hour.

    The hours were determined in a meeting of the Cabinet Division led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said.

    Mahbub said the new work hours were set for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices.

    “It will include a break from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm for Zuhr prayers.”

    But banks, insurance companies, hospitals and other autonomous organisations would set the work time according to their convenience, he added.

    Bangladesh undertook austerity measures to save power amid an energy crisis last year, setting 4 pm as the end of office hours instead of the usual 5 pm.

    Ramadan is scheduled to begin on Mar 24, according to the sighting of the moon. The new schedule will take effect then.

