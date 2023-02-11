US Secretary of State Blinken’s advisor Chollet to visit Bangladesh

Chollet, a State Department counsellor, serves at the rank of under secretary as a senior policy advisor to Blinken on a wide range of issues and conducts special diplomatic assignments as directed by the secretary of state.

Foreign ministry officials said that issues such as bilateral trade, democracy, human rights, security and the Rohingya crisis are likely to be on the agenda during his Feb 14-15 visit.

Also, Bangladesh will keep pressing on the lifting of US sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, the anti-crime and anti-terrorism elite force, and its former and current officials.

Chollet is especially coming to discuss the Rohingya issue and see the crisis on site, Bangladesh’s position in dealing with them, and the humanitarian aid the country has provided, said Sabrin.

Bangladesh is currently harbouring more than 1.1 million Rohingya with the camp at Kutupalong in Cox’s Bazar the world's largest refugee settlement.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar which is only getting worse,” Chollet said in a TV interview ahead of his visit.

“And we, the US, are doing what we can in cooperation with Bangladesh to try to ease the pressure on Bangladesh from this refugee crisis by providing critical assistance to Bangladesh to assist in its humanitarian needs, but then also with efforts to try to bring some of these refugees back here to the United States,” he said.