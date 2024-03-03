    বাংলা

    President Shahabuddin flies to UK for health check-up

    He will return home on Mar 13

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 March 2024, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2024, 06:14 AM

    President Md Shahabuddin has left for the United Kingdom for a health check-up.

    The head of state departed from Dhaka in the early hours of Sunday, according to SM Rahat Hasnat, a Bangabhaban press aide.

    He will land in London after a stopover in Dubai, said Hasnat.

    Shahabuddin is scheduled to return home on Mar 13. First Lady Rebecca Sultana and other Bangabhaban officials are accompanying him on the trip.

