President Shahabuddin flies to UK for health check-up

President Md Shahabuddin has left for the United Kingdom for a health check-up.

The head of state departed from Dhaka in the early hours of Sunday, according to SM Rahat Hasnat, a Bangabhaban press aide.

He will land in London after a stopover in Dubai, said Hasnat.

Shahabuddin is scheduled to return home on Mar 13. First Lady Rebecca Sultana and other Bangabhaban officials are accompanying him on the trip.