Probe report on Sagar-Runi murder deferred for 92nd time

A Dhaka court has extended the deadline for the submission of an investigation report on the 2012 murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi for the 92nd time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary on Monday fixed Oct 31 for the submission of the report in response to investigation officer Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam's request for a time extension.