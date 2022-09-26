    বাংলা

    Probe report on Sagar-Runi murder deferred for 92nd time

    Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar and ATN Bangla Senior Reporter Runi were stabbed to death in their Razabazaar home in 2012

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 07:22 AM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 07:22 AM

    A Dhaka court has extended the deadline for the submission of an investigation report on the 2012 murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi for the 92nd time.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary on Monday fixed Oct 31 for the submission of the report in response to investigation officer Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam's request for a time extension.

    On the morning of Feb 12, 2012, Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar and ATN Bangla Senior Reporter Runi were found stabbed to death in the bedroom of their apartment in Dhaka's Razabazar.

    Their only child Mahir Sarwar Megh was found in the apartment. The autopsy report said the couple died of wounds inflicted by sharp weapons, possibly wielded by amateurs.

    After the gruesome killings, which shook the nation, Runi’s brother started a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

    Then home minister Sahara Khatun promised to catch the culprits within 48 hours.

    The Detective Branch was tasked with investigating the murder, but the court later transferred the case to the Rapid Action Battalion after detectives failed to find any lead in two months.

