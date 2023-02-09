She promised her father GPA 5 in the HSC exam. She got it, but he is no more

Nusrat Zaman Shrabon scored a GPA 5 in her Higher Secondary Certificate examination, but she is not happy at all. The person who would have been happiest with her success in the test is no longer in this world.

Nusrat, who secured a GPA 5 under the humanities division from Narayanganj Government Mohila College, said the top score brings no joy to her or her grieving family.

"Scoring a GPA 5 and not being able to share it with my father is worse than not achieving a GPA 5 at all. I feel helpless now."

A day before the HSC result, Nusrat lost her father, Shafiul Alam Kajol, the general manager of a restaurant called Sultan Bhai Kacchi in Narayanganj's Chashara, in a shooting. Kajol, 47, died on Monday at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

One of Nusrat's friends informed her of her HSC exam results over the phone on Wednesday. Nusrat said she was planning to share her result with her father first.

"If my father had been here, he would have checked the result. Now I can't even share the result with him. My mother later informed my grieving relatives."

Nusrat said she could not score a GPA 5 in SSC by only a few marks, but her father had consoled her at the time.