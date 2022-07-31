BNP calls 2-day protests after deadly clash with police in Bhola

He said scores of activists were injured and one of them, Abdur Rahim, member secretary of South Dighaldi Union Swechchhasebak Dal, died.

Fakhrul said funeral prayers in absentia for Rahim will be held in all districts on Monday. In Dhaka, the funeral prayers will take place in front of the party’s central office at Naya Paltan at 11:30am. The protests in districts will begin on Tuesday, he said.

“Police have opened fire and killed a person at a rally on public suffering due to load-shedding. This is a big incident. I call upon the people of the country to raise their voices and protest against such killing,” he said.