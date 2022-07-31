BNP calls 2-day protests after deadly clash with police in Bhola

The BNP has announced two-day countrywide protests starting Tuesday after deadly clashes with police in Bhola following a rally against rolling power outages and 'mismanagement' of energy resources.
Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam announced the programme at party chief Khaleda Zia’s offices in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday, alleging police suddenly attacked and opened fire on protesters.
He said scores of activists were injured and one of them, Abdur Rahim, member secretary of South Dighaldi Union Swechchhasebak Dal, died.
Fakhrul said funeral prayers in absentia for Rahim will be held in all districts on Monday. In Dhaka, the funeral prayers will take place in front of the party’s central office at Naya Paltan at 11:30am. The protests in districts will begin on Tuesday, he said.
“Police have opened fire and killed a person at a rally on public suffering due to load-shedding. This is a big incident. I call upon the people of the country to raise their voices and protest against such killing,” he said.
“Police violence and shooting upon a peaceful gathering reveal the government’s fascism. It brings to light their detestable goals of establishing a one-party rule and the plan to form a government without vote in breach of the people’s rightful claims.”
Fakhrul also claimed Sunday’s rally in Bhola was not meant to bring down the government but authorities acted without provocation.
Leaders and activists launched a procession outside the party's district office in Bhola’s Mahajanpatti. Clashes broke out when the police intervened, saying the BNP did not take permission for the programme.