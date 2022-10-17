Bangladesh closes hill tracts tourist hotspots amid security concerns

The local administrations have indefinitely closed Bandarban’s Ruma and Roangchhari for tourists amid security concerns over reports of Islamist militants harboured by tribal separatists in the hill tracts.

Mamun Shibli, the chief executive, or UNO, of Ruma Upazila administration, said on Monday they took the decision considering the “overall situation”.

Formal notices will be published on Tuesday, he said.