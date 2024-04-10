Dentist beaten by Kishore Gang in Chattogram dies

A dentist who was beaten while trying to save his son has died in Chattogram.
Korban Ali died around 5:30am on Wednesday at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital, said his son Ali Reza.
Ali was attacked by the Kishore Gang and Korban was injured after he was beaten while trying to save him.
Kishore Gang, a gang of young criminals, attacked Ali Reza at the Feroz Shah Colony ground on Apr 5. His father Korban Ali to save him and was assaulted too. They hit Korban on the head with a brick, said Ali Reza.
Korban lost consciousness and was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital initially. As his condition deteriorated, he needed treatment at an ICU. Hence, he was shifted to a private hospital.
All of the attackers were followers of former vice president of Chattogram University Chhatra League Golam Rasul Nishan, Ali Reza complained.
He filed a case with the Akbar Shah Police Station on Sunday naming 12 suspects and other unidentified people.
Police arrested three suspects on Tuesday over the case, said Golam Rabbani, chief of Akbar Shah Police Station.