Dentist beaten by Kishore Gang in Chattogram dies

A dentist who was beaten while trying to save his son has died in Chattogram.

Korban Ali died around 5:30am on Wednesday at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital, said his son Ali Reza.

Ali was attacked by the Kishore Gang and Korban was injured after he was beaten while trying to save him.

Kishore Gang, a gang of young criminals, attacked Ali Reza at the Feroz Shah Colony ground on Apr 5. His father Korban Ali to save him and was assaulted too. They hit Korban on the head with a brick, said Ali Reza.