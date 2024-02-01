UK to cooperate during LDC graduation: Mahmood Ali

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali says the United Kingdom is keen on cooperating with the new government of Bangladesh on a range of issues.
The finance minister spoke to the media after meeting with British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke on Thursday.
“The UK has been working with us for centuries. They have a wide range of skills to offer us,” said Mahmood Ali.
When asked whether the UK will cooperate in resolving the ongoing economic challenges in Bangladesh, he told the media that discussions were being held to determine what help they can offer to aid the new government.
The finance minister and Cooke also had talks about helping Bangladesh transition from the status of least developed country during the meeting.
Cooke told reporters, “We discussed how the UK and Bangladesh can work together on economic reforms. We have a common interest in building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.”