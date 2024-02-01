    বাংলা

    UK to cooperate during LDC graduation: Mahmood Ali

    The finance minister spoke with British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke on Thursday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Feb 2024, 10:57 AM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2024, 10:57 AM

    Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali says the United Kingdom is keen on cooperating with the new government of Bangladesh on a range of issues.

    The finance minister spoke to the media after meeting with British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke on Thursday.

    “The UK has been working with us for centuries. They have a wide range of skills to offer us,” said Mahmood Ali.

    When asked whether the UK will cooperate in resolving the ongoing economic challenges in Bangladesh, he told the media that discussions were being held to determine what help they can offer to aid the new government.

    The finance minister and Cooke also had talks about helping Bangladesh transition from the status of least developed country during the meeting.

    Cooke told reporters, “We discussed how the UK and Bangladesh can work together on economic reforms. We have a common interest in building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh supports South Africa’s case against Israel to halt Gaza genocide: FM Mahmud
    Bangladesh supports S Africa’s case to halt Gaza genocide: FM
    The foreign minister welcomes the International Court of Justice’s order to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians
    File Photo
    UK to bolster ties with Bangladesh: Cooke
    The British high commissioner also emphasises cooperation to tackle issues like climate change and the Rohingya crisis at a meeting with Hasan Mahmud
    UN chief Guterres lauds Hasina in meeting with FM Mahmud
    Guterres lauds Hasina in meeting with FM
    They meet in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, where Mahmud is attending the third South Summit of the Group of 77 after a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement
    India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength: Jaishankar
    Bangladesh ties growing stronger: Indian FM
    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps