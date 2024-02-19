    বাংলা

    Hasina returns home after attending Munich Security Conference

    During the trip, the prime minister's first in her latest term, she met with several world leaders, including Ukraine's Zelensky

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 06:13 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 06:13 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

    She touched down in Dhaka around 11 am on Monday after an overnight flight from Munich, according to her Deputy Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas.

    The three-day trip to Germany was Hasina’s first foreign visit since taking office for a record-extending fourth term as prime minister.

    During her stay in Munich, the head of government held bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Qatar Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

    During her meeting with Zelensky, Hasina called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron paid separate calls on Hasina during her trip.

    Hasina also placed a six-point proposal at the conference, urging world leaders to unlock funds for the nations suffering from climate change, and end the arms race to divert resources into climate financing.

