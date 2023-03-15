Police seek 7-day remand for Sheema Oxygen director

Police are looking to take Parvez Uddin Shantu, a director of Sheema Oxygen Limited, into custody for questioning following his arrest in connection with a deadly blast at the company's plant in Chattogram's Sitakunda.
An application seeking to remand Parvez for seven days has been made to the district's Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, according to Md Solaiman, superintendent of Chattogram Industrial Police.
"Parvez Uddin has been sent to the court and an application for a seven-day remand has been made. The court will make a decision after a hearing," he said on Wednesday.
Police arrested Parvez on Tuesday after a probe into the blast found negligence on the factory management's part.
Parvez is one of the company's directors, along with his two brothers, Mamun Uddin, the managing director of the parent company Sheema Group, and Ashraf Uddin Bappi, another director.
The three brothers were accused in a case filed by the relative of a victim of the explosion that tore through the facility on Mar 4, leaving at least seven people dead and around 25 others injured.
The plaintiff, Rokeya Begum, the widow of Abdul Quader who died in the blast, accused 16 people, including the owners, of negligence leading to the fatal blast.
Last week, the company agreed to pay Tk 1 million each in compensation to the families of those killed by the explosion.
The two workers who lost their legs and eyes will receive Tk 500,000 each in damages. Other injured workers will receive Tk 200,000 each to cover their medical expenses.
The injured will continue to get their salaries and other allowances until they return to work.