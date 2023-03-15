Police seek 7-day remand for Sheema Oxygen director

Police are looking to take Parvez Uddin Shantu, a director of Sheema Oxygen Limited, into custody for questioning following his arrest in connection with a deadly blast at the company's plant in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

An application seeking to remand Parvez for seven days has been made to the district's Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, according to Md Solaiman, superintendent of Chattogram Industrial Police.

"Parvez Uddin has been sent to the court and an application for a seven-day remand has been made. The court will make a decision after a hearing," he said on Wednesday.