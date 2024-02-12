Examinees shifted from Ghumdhum SSC test centre amid Myanmar war

Authorities have cancelled the use of Ghumdhum High School in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari border area as a centre for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams due to security risks caused by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar.

Examinees assigned to the centre will instead be assigned to the North Ghumdhum Government Primary School No. 1 and North Ghumdhum Government Primary School No. 2 centres, according to Professor AMM Mujibur Rahman, examinations controller of Chattogram Education Board.

“One of our teams visited the Ghumdhum High School centre. We have changed the venue based on the instructions received from the ministry. We had to get approval from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education as the new two venues are government primary schools. The announcement has been made after the ministry approved the centres.”