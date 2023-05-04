5 die in head-on collision between pickup truck and rickshaw van in Jhenaidah

A motorised rickshaw van has crashed head-on with a pickup truck in Jhenaidah’s Kotchandpur, killing five people and injuring three others. Two of the dead were children.

The accident occurred around 11 am on Thursday in the upazila’s Kashipur area, said Kotchandpur Police Station chief Moin Uddin.

The dead were identified as van driver Solaiman Mia, 65, and passengers, Khukumoni, 5, one-and-a-half-month old Rifat, Titul, 45, and Sheuli, 45.