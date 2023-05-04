    বাংলা

    5 die in head-on collision between pickup truck and rickshaw van in Jhenaidah

    All of the dead were on a motorised rickshaw van

    Jhenaidah Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 May 2023, 02:33 PM
    Updated : 4 May 2023, 02:33 PM

    A motorised rickshaw van has crashed head-on with a pickup truck in Jhenaidah’s Kotchandpur, killing five people and injuring three others. Two of the dead were children.

    The accident occurred around 11 am on Thursday in the upazila’s Kashipur area, said Kotchandpur Police Station chief Moin Uddin.

    The dead were identified as van driver Solaiman Mia, 65, and passengers, Khukumoni, 5, one-and-a-half-month old Rifat, Titul, 45, and Sheuli, 45.

    Police said Rifat’s father Rubel Mia and their relatives had gone to the Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex in the morning. The crash with the Kotchandpur-bound pickup occurred on their way back. The van was heavily damaged in the collision.

    The injured were taken to Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex, where doctors confirmed the deaths of three of them. The other five were then transferred to Jashore Sadar Hospital, where another was declared dead. Another victim died later.

