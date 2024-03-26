China-Bangladesh friendship has grown from strength to strength: Xi on Independence Day

He said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Bangladesh relations and stands ready to work with Shahabuddin to further advance ‘high-quality’ Belt and Road Cooperation and deepen China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

Xi said that over the past 53 years, Bangladesh has steadfastly upheld its independence, strived to develop its economy and improve people's livelihood, and made ‘remarkable’ achievements.

On the same day, Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang and Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent messages of congratulation separately to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud respectively.