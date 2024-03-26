    বাংলা

    China-Bangladesh friendship has grown from strength to strength: Xi on Independence Day

    The Chinese president sends Independence Day greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammed Shahabuddin

    Published : 26 March 2024, 02:30 PM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 02:30 PM

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has greeted his Bangladesh counterpart Mohammed Shahabuddin on 53 years of the South Asian nation’s independence from Pakistan.

    In an Independence Day letter to Shahabuddin, Xi said China and Bangladesh are traditional friendly neighbours, and the friendship between the two countries has ‘grown from strength to strength’, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

    “In recent years, our two countries have enjoyed solid and profound political trust, and fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples,” Xi said.

    He said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Bangladesh relations and stands ready to work with Shahabuddin to further advance ‘high-quality’ Belt and Road Cooperation and deepen China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

    Xi said that over the past 53 years, Bangladesh has steadfastly upheld its independence, strived to develop its economy and improve people's livelihood, and made ‘remarkable’ achievements.

    On the same day, Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang and Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent messages of congratulation separately to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud respectively.

