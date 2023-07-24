    বাংলা

    Separate road accidents kill 3 in Feni

    A four-year-old girl has been admitted to the hospital with severe injuries

    Feni Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 July 2023, 05:05 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 05:05 AM

    At least three people, including two autorickshaw passengers and a woman, have died in separate road accidents in Feni.

    An autorickshaw carrying passengers veered out of control and hit a roadside roller on the Feni-Bilonia highway in Kutubpur around midnight on Monday, Fulgazi Police Station chief Abul Hasim said, citing locals.

    The autorickshaw was badly damaged, and three people, including the driver, were injured.

    Locals rescued them and took them to the Feni General Hospital. Eyar Ahmed, 70, a native of Purbo Ghania village in Fulgazi Upazila, and Abdur Rahim, 43, from Shaldghar Bazar in Parshuram Upazila, were subsequently declared dead by the doctor.

    Police sent the bodies to the morgue at Feni General Hospital.

    In a separate incident, Halima Begum, 37, died after she was run over by a bus while walking on the Bathania road along the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Feni Sadar Upazila. Her four-year-old daughter Hanifa has been hospitalised with critical injuries.

    Halima was the wife of Amir Hossain from West Bijoysingho village, said Inspector Mostafa Kamal of Mohipal Highway Police Station.

    Police seized the bus and detained the driver. Legal action is being initiated in relation to both incidents.

