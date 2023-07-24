Separate road accidents kill 3 in Feni

At least three people, including two autorickshaw passengers and a woman, have died in separate road accidents in Feni.

An autorickshaw carrying passengers veered out of control and hit a roadside roller on the Feni-Bilonia highway in Kutubpur around midnight on Monday, Fulgazi Police Station chief Abul Hasim said, citing locals.

The autorickshaw was badly damaged, and three people, including the driver, were injured.

Locals rescued them and took them to the Feni General Hospital. Eyar Ahmed, 70, a native of Purbo Ghania village in Fulgazi Upazila, and Abdur Rahim, 43, from Shaldghar Bazar in Parshuram Upazila, were subsequently declared dead by the doctor.