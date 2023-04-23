Lightning strikes kill 9 farmers in Bangladesh wetlands

Nine people died and three others were injured due to lightning strikes in the wetlands of Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, and Sylhet districts.

SUNAMGANJ

Six people died and two were injured while harvesting paddy in the wetlands of three Sunamganj upazilas.

Police said three people died in lightning strikes during a storm in Chhatak Upazila, two in Dewarbazar and one in Tahirpur.

They were identified as Milon Miah, 14, Tara Miah, 35, Mahim Mia, 13, Arash Ali, 65, Abdus Samad, and Ramza Mia, 14.

Abdus Samad was over 60 years of age.