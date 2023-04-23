    বাংলা

    Lightning strikes kill 9 farmers in Bangladesh wetlands

    Three others were reportedly injured in incidents in Sunamganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet

    Sunamganj CorrespondentMoulvibazar Correspondent . Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 April 2023, 11:22 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2023, 11:22 AM

    Nine people died and three others were injured due to lightning strikes in the wetlands of Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, and Sylhet districts.

    SUNAMGANJ

    Six people died and two were injured while harvesting paddy in the wetlands of three Sunamganj upazilas.

    Police said three people died in lightning strikes during a storm in Chhatak Upazila, two in Dewarbazar and one in Tahirpur.

    They were identified as Milon Miah, 14, Tara Miah, 35, Mahim Mia, 13, Arash Ali, 65, Abdus Samad, and Ramza Mia, 14.

    Abdus Samad was over 60 years of age.

    “The Meteorological Department forecast rain and lightning today,” said Md Abu Sayid, additional superintendent of Sunamganj police. “Six people were killed in lightning strikes this morning. They were cutting paddy, threshing, and drying it.”

    Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Dider-E-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury confirmed the count and said the district administration would provide support for the families.

    He urged everyone to take care when outside.

    MOULVIBAZAR

    Two people were killed in separate lightning strikes in Kamalganj Upazila and Sreemaganl’s Lalbagh Hail Haor, police said. They were identified as Riaz Ahammed, 32, and Shom Shabdakar.

    Another victim, Haidar Miah, was rescued and sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for treatment.

    Riaz went to cut paddy at the Hail Haor around 9:30 am, said Jahangir Hossain, chief of Sreemangal Police Station. He died on the spot when the lightning struck.

    Shom Shabdakar had taken his cows to a field for grazing and was killed by a lightning strike, said Sanjay Chakrabarty, chief of Kamalganj Police Station.

    Ripened paddy, mango, and other crops were damaged by the hail and rain during the thunderstorm, locals say.

    SYLHET

    Ansar Ali, 70, was hit by lightning when he went to harvest paddy in Dewanbazar’s Mohammadpur area, according to Ramprasad Chakrabarty, chief of Balaganj Police Station.

    He died on the spot and locals later recovered the body.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two killed in Eid congregation clashes in Kishoreganj, Sunamganj
    2 killed in Eid congregation clashes
    In Kishoreganj, clashes break out following an altercation during the prayers
    Mushfiqur hits fastest century as Bangladesh pile up 349 against Ireland in second ODI
    Mushfiqur hits fastest ton as Tigers pile up 349
    Mushfiqur goes ballistic as Tigers surpass their record total from the last game
    Sylhet engineer threatened over power outage, complaint filed with police
    Sylhet engineer threatened over power outage
    The customer swore at the engineer and threatened to beat him during a phone call, the complaint says
    2 dead, 13 policemen injured in Sylhet road crash
    2 dead, 13 policemen injured in Sylhet accident
    A speeding truck without a number plate collided head-on with the pick-up van carrying policemen. A motorcycle then rammed the vehicle from behind

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan