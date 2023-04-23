Lightning strikes kill 9 farmers in Bangladesh wetlands

Nine people died and three others were injured due to lightning strikes in the wetlands of Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, and Sylhet districts.
SUNAMGANJ
Six people died and two were injured while harvesting paddy in the wetlands of three Sunamganj upazilas.
Police said three people died in lightning strikes during a storm in Chhatak Upazila, two in Dewarbazar and one in Tahirpur.
They were identified as Milon Miah, 14, Tara Miah, 35, Mahim Mia, 13, Arash Ali, 65, Abdus Samad, and Ramza Mia, 14.
Abdus Samad was over 60 years of age.
“The Meteorological Department forecast rain and lightning today,” said Md Abu Sayid, additional superintendent of Sunamganj police. “Six people were killed in lightning strikes this morning. They were cutting paddy, threshing, and drying it.”
Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Dider-E-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury confirmed the count and said the district administration would provide support for the families.
He urged everyone to take care when outside.
MOULVIBAZAR
Two people were killed in separate lightning strikes in Kamalganj Upazila and Sreemaganl’s Lalbagh Hail Haor, police said. They were identified as Riaz Ahammed, 32, and Shom Shabdakar.
Another victim, Haidar Miah, was rescued and sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for treatment.
Riaz went to cut paddy at the Hail Haor around 9:30 am, said Jahangir Hossain, chief of Sreemangal Police Station. He died on the spot when the lightning struck.
Shom Shabdakar had taken his cows to a field for grazing and was killed by a lightning strike, said Sanjay Chakrabarty, chief of Kamalganj Police Station.
Ripened paddy, mango, and other crops were damaged by the hail and rain during the thunderstorm, locals say.
SYLHET
Ansar Ali, 70, was hit by lightning when he went to harvest paddy in Dewanbazar’s Mohammadpur area, according to Ramprasad Chakrabarty, chief of Balaganj Police Station.
He died on the spot and locals later recovered the body.