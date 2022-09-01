Commission to identify Bangabandhu murder instigators in December, says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq says the government will form a commission in December this year to identify those who plotted the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

“We will form a commission between Dec 16-31 that will identify those who instigated the killing of Bangabandhu,” Anisul said during a general discussion in parliament on Wednesday.

RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Awami League MP for Brahmanbaria-3 constituency, raised the proposal.

Anisul spoke about demands to form a commission inside and outside the parliament. “Those who carried out the murder have been adjudicated. Now there’s a demand for forming a commission.”

He mentioned the commission will be formed under the “Commission of Documents Act”.