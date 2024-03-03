Yunus secures bail in Grameen Telecom welfare fund embezzlement case

After securing a bail extension in a case of labour law violations, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has obtained bail in the case of embezzling money from the welfare fund of the workers of Grameen Telecom.

On Sunday, he surrendered to the court of Judge As Sams Jaglul Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court and applied for bail, which was granted by the judge after the hearing.

Alongside Yunus, the judge also granted bail to seven other accused in the case. They are—Grameen Telecom's Director Parveen Mahmud, Managing Director Md Nazmul Islam, Director and former managing director Md Ashraful Hassan; Nazneen Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Noorjahan Begum, and director SM Hazzatul Islam Latifi.

Advocate Abdullah Al Mamun argued at the bail hearing for Yunus and others, while lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol represented the Anti-Corruption Commission.