Tribunal extends Yunus' bail in labour law case

The Labour Appellate Tribunal in Dhaka has extended the bail term for Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as he appeals his conviction in a case related to violations of labour laws.

The extension was granted by Judge MA Awal on Sunday, although the new bail duration was not specified in the order. The tribunal has set Apr 16 as the date for the next hearing.

Yunus, who attended the hearing, was represented by Advocate Abdullah Al Mamun. The state was represented by Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan.

On Jan 1, Yunus, along with Grameen Telecom's Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan, were each sentenced to six months in jail and fined Tk 30,000.

Judge Sheikh Marina Sultana of the Dhaka Third Labour Court found them guilty of failing to deliver appointment letters to 101 employees, not paying employees during public holidays, and not submitting the fixed dividends to the Labour Welfare Foundation.