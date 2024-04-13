    বাংলা

    Reckless launch operation behind deadly Sadarghat accident: probe committee chief

    The deaths of five people after being hit by a snapped mooring rope were caused by launch operators’ reckless attempt to secure a berth in the pontoon of Sadarghat terminal in Dhaka in violation of rules, according to the head of an investigation committee.

    Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority formed the three-strong panel, headed by its Director Rafiqul Islam, after the accident on Eid-ul-Fitr day on Thursday left the country in shock.

    The committee, including the two members – BIWTA joint directors Azgar Ali and Kabir Hossain – visited the site on Friday.

    “Initially it appeared that a docked launch’s mooring rope snapped when another launch tried to berth without following the rules. The five people died after being hit by the snapped rope,” Rafiqul told bdnews24.com.

    He said the launches are also always engaged in an unhealthy competition for more passengers.

    Police have arrested and taken into custody for questioning five crew members of two launches, including the masters, after the incident.

    Rafiqul said the committee would seek the court’s permission to interview the arrestees.

    The victims – four passengers and a hawker – included a couple expecting a baby and their 3-year-old daughter.

    The family picked Eid day for the trip to avoid the holiday rush before the festival because the mother was seven months into her pregnancy.

