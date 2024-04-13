Reckless launch operation behind deadly Sadarghat accident: probe committee chief

The deaths of five people after being hit by a snapped mooring rope were caused by launch operators’ reckless attempt to secure a berth in the pontoon of Sadarghat terminal in Dhaka in violation of rules, according to the head of an investigation committee.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority formed the three-strong panel, headed by its Director Rafiqul Islam, after the accident on Eid-ul-Fitr day on Thursday left the country in shock.

The committee, including the two members – BIWTA joint directors Azgar Ali and Kabir Hossain – visited the site on Friday.

“Initially it appeared that a docked launch’s mooring rope snapped when another launch tried to berth without following the rules. The five people died after being hit by the snapped rope,” Rafiqul told bdnews24.com.