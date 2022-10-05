UN chief Guterres seeks probe into Bangladeshi peacekeepers killing in Central African Republic

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an investigation into the death of three Bangladeshi peacekeepers serving in the United Nations peacekeeping mission due to a bomb explosion in the Central African Republic.

“Under international law, attacks on UN peacekeepers could be considered war crimes,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN, said in a statement on Tuesday quoting Guterres as saying.

The secretary-general said that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He called on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack, so that they can be brought to justice swiftly, the statement read.