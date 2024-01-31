Joypurhat court sentences 11 to death for 2002 murder of school student Moazzem

A court has sentenced 11 people to death for the murder of Joypurhat school student Moazzam Hossain.
Joypurhat Additional Sessions Judge Abbas Uddin also fined each of the convicts Tk 50,000 over the murder in the verdict delivered on Wednesday.
The convicts were identified as Bedarul Islam Bedin, Sarwar Hossain Sumon, Mashiur Rahman Ershad, Monowar Hossain Mansur, Nazrul Islam and Rana, Shahi, Tutul, Sujon, Rahim and Dablu – all of whom were identified with single names. All of them were residents of Joypurhat.
According to the case dossier, Moazzem Hossain, the son of Fazlur Rahman from the town’s Pramanikpara, left home on Jun 28, 2002.
The convicts then kidnapped Moazzem from outside a cinema hall, took him to an area near the local graveyard and injured him with sharp weapons and sticks.
They then left him unconscious by the side of the Jamalganj road. That night, Moazzem died in hospital.
Moazzem’s father filed a case over his murder at the Sadar Police Station the following day.
On Oct 29, 2003, investigating officer Mahbub Alam filed the report in the case. After a long trial, the verdict was finally delivered on Wednesday.