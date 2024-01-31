Joypurhat court sentences 11 to death for 2002 murder of school student Moazzem

According to the case dossier, Moazzem Hossain, the son of Fazlur Rahman from the town’s Pramanikpara, left home on Jun 28, 2002.

The convicts then kidnapped Moazzem from outside a cinema hall, took him to an area near the local graveyard and injured him with sharp weapons and sticks.

They then left him unconscious by the side of the Jamalganj road. That night, Moazzem died in hospital.

Moazzem’s father filed a case over his murder at the Sadar Police Station the following day.

On Oct 29, 2003, investigating officer Mahbub Alam filed the report in the case. After a long trial, the verdict was finally delivered on Wednesday.