Japan is a time-tested friend of Bangladesh, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Japan is “very close to her heart” as one of the few countries that recognised Bangladesh early into its independence and the friendship between the nations stood the test of time.

She mentioned it in an article titled “Japan holds special place in our hearts” published in the country’s largest and oldest English daily newspaper The Japan Times on Apr 25, the second day of her four-day visit to Tokyo.

"Japan is our trusted development partner. Bangladesh has received steadfast support for its development and has remained the recipient of the largest amount of official development assistance from Japan since our independence," she wrote.

"I'm again in Tokyo to embolden the existing bilateral ties between my country, Bangladesh, and Japan as our countries celebrate the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations."

The premier mentioned that Japan was among those few countries that gave early recognition to Bangladesh on Feb 10, 1972, less than two months after it achieved independence.