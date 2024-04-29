City corporation sacks driver, 2 cleaners over crash that killed schoolboy in Dhaka

The driver employed another person to drive the truck that ran over and killed seventh grader Mahin Ahmed on Thursday night

Dhaka South City Corporation has fired a driver and two cleaners for negligence after the death of a schoolboy who was run over by a garbage truck in Mugda.

The driver, Md Kamal, employed another person named Md Rubel to drive the truck that ran over and killed Mahin Ahmed, a seventh grader of Motijheel Ideal School, on Thursday night.

Cleaners Md Aktar Hossain and Md Abdul Quader Jilani were supposed to be with Kamal on the truck, but they were not.

“They have been dismissed because the accident occurred for their negligence,” DSCC spokesman Abu Naser said after the city corporation published a notice on their sacking on Monday.

Police arrested Rubel, who was driving the truck. The boy, Mahin, 13, was on his way to a friend’s home during the accident. He was rushed to Mugda General Hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he died.