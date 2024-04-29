Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 29, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

City corporation sacks driver, 2 cleaners over crash that killed schoolboy in Dhaka

The driver employed another person to drive the truck that ran over and killed seventh grader Mahin Ahmed on Thursday night

City corporation sacks driver, 2 cleaners over crash that killed

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 29 Apr 2024, 09:08 PM

Updated : 29 Apr 2024, 09:08 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Man held in connection with murders of 2 Bangladeshis in Buffalo
Man held in connection with murders of 2 Bangladeshis in Buffalo
Madrasa student faints amid heat in Noakhali
Madrasa student faints amid heat in Noakhali
Read More
April 29, 2024
April 29, 2024
Jhalakathi truck crash: District administration files probe report
Jhalakathi truck crash: District administration files probe report
Henry takes spot in NZ's T20 WC squad
Henry takes spot in NZ's T20 WC squad
Israel concerned over ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war
Israel concerned over ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war
Read More
Opinion

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh

Tasneem Hossain

Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Read More