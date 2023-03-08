    বাংলা

    Siddique Bazar blast: Death toll hits 19 as rescuers find more bodies

    Rescuers found two more bodies after a blast tore through a building on Tuesday

    Published : 8 March 2023, 10:57 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 10:57 AM

    Rescuers have found two more bodies from the Café Queen building that was the site of a horrific explosion on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 19.

    The bodies were found by fire service personnel in the basement of the building on Wednesday afternoon, says Fire Service Assistant Director Akhtaruzzaman. They have been able to recover one of them and are trying to recover the other.

    “Both of the dead are men. We are trying to see if there are any other bodies inside.”

    Around 4:50 pm on Tuesday, an explosion ripped through the building at the 180/1 holding on North South Road. Smoke filled the air and the loud noise caused a panic nearby.

    Currently, 31 victims of the blast are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit.

    The Dhaka district administration had previously handed over 17 bodies to the families of the dead.

