Siddique Bazar blast: Death toll hits 19 as rescuers find more bodies

Rescuers have found two more bodies from the Café Queen building that was the site of a horrific explosion on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 19.

The bodies were found by fire service personnel in the basement of the building on Wednesday afternoon, says Fire Service Assistant Director Akhtaruzzaman. They have been able to recover one of them and are trying to recover the other.

“Both of the dead are men. We are trying to see if there are any other bodies inside.”