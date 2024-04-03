    বাংলা

    Arafat warns against illegal broadcasting of domestic and foreign TV channels

    Zunaid Ahmed Palak also sent a strong warning against illegal marketing and import of set-top boxes

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2024, 07:02 PM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 07:02 PM

    State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat has warned of legal action if feeds from domestic and foreign TV stations other than those approved by the government are aired.

    He said only legitimate cable and DTH operators would be able to deliver the feed of approved TV stations to customers. It is unlawful and illegal if anyone else does this. The government will take legal action to stop this illegal activity, he added.

    The state minister sent the warning at a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology on “Taking legal measures to stop the illegal broadcasting of local and foreign television channels" at his ministry on Tuesday.

    “The government loses revenue and money is laundered abroad in various ways due to this illegal activity. At the same time, the security of the country gets interrupted," the state minister remarked.

    According to him, illegal broadcasting of foreign channels hampers the implementation of clean feed, an initiative taken by the ministry to stop airing advertisements on foreign channels.

    State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the BTRC will strengthen its operations against illegal marketing and import of set-top boxes at that time.

    "We want to send a strong warning as no one can illegally import set-top boxes and market those. We are taking a strong stand against these illegal activities in the interest of Bangladesh's security, increasing the revenue earning, preventing money laundering abroad and preserving our art, literature, culture and values."

