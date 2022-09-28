As Kalna bridge is set to open, transport workers call for an expanded road

The inauguration of the six-lane Kalna bridge over the Madhumati River in Norail has strengthened calls for the expansion of the one-lane Jashore-Norail road to four lanes.

If the road is not expanded enough to absorb additional traffic, transport workers and drivers say, there is likely to be heavy congestion and a greater risk of accidents.

The jump in traffic in the area once the bridge opens is incalculable, they said.

The Roads and Highways Department has promised to expand the road to two lanes, but expansion will not be complete by the time the bridge opens.

The road links from Jashore to the southern regions of the country will reach a new height with the new bridge, said Azizul Alam Mintu, president of the Jashore Transport Workers Association. But it will be improved further if the regional road network is also renovated, he said.