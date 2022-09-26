BTRC instructs mobile operators to restore talktime for dropped calls from Oct 1

Mobile phone users are set to receive talktime compensation for calls dropped during conversations between numbers of the same operator from Oct 1.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC, directed the mobile networks to that end at a press briefing on Monday. The watchdog also asked the operators to inform users about dropped calls through text messages.

Brigadier General Nasim Parvez, the director general of System and Services Division of BTRC, said a user will get three pulses, or 30 seconds, as compensation for each of the first two dropped calls in a day

Each user will get four pulses per dropped call from the third to the seventh dropped call of the day.

He added the telecom regulator is working on a method to compensate for calls dropped during connections with other network operators.