Tributes pour in for film star Farooque

People from all walks of life paid their last respects to actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known by the stage name Farooque, who died on Monday after suffering from multiple health complications for the last few years.

The mortal remains of the departed actor were taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka from his Uttara residence around 11:45 am on Tuesday.

The members of the Sammilita Sangskritik Jote received the actor’s body at the venue. At the beginning of the condolence programme, tributes were paid to the actor on behalf of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.