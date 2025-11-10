Man shot dead in Dhaka identified as Tarique Mamun, once a ‘top criminal’

Tarique Saif Mamun, jailed for 20 years over the murder of film actor Sohel Chowdhury, was released on bail and had survived an attempt on his life in 2023

A man shot dead outside the National Medical College gate near the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court has been identified as one-time top criminal Tarique Saif Mamun.

The murder occurred around 11am on Monday, according to Mollik Ahsan Swami, deputy police commissioner for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Lalbagh Division.

Tarique was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital emergency department, where the doctor-on-duty declared him dead, according to Faruk Hossain, officer in charge of the hospital’s police outpost.

Tarique’s cousin Hafiz said, “My cousin was a regular person. I don’t know why they murdered him. He was not involved in any politics. I do not know who killed him or why.”

Mamun was released on bail in 2023 after serving more than 20 years in prison over the murder of film actor Sohel Chowdhury. Three months later, an attempt was made to kill him in the BG Press area of Tejgaon.

A lawyer named Bhuvan Chandra Shil was seriously injured when Mamun's car was stopped on the road and shots were fired indiscriminately. Shil later died in hospital.

Although the attackers could not kill Mamun, their target, they were able to attack him with machetes.

Mamun told the police at the time that another “top criminal” named Sanjidul Islam Emon, was behind the Tejgaon attack.

CCTV footage from the murder scene on Monday showed Mamun, wearing a full-sleeve T-shirt, running and entering the gate of the National Medical College, while two young men wearing masks and caps came up behind him and shot him with pistols.

A security guard on duty said the victim had left the hospital gate around 10:51am. After crossing the main gate and proceeding a bit further ahead, he was shot at by two attackers from the road. Tarique then ran back and entered through the hospital gate.

The two masked attackers stepped inside the gate and shot Tarique with their pistols. They then ran towards Kabi Nazrul College and fled.