Tribunal grants appeal hearing, bail to Yunus in labour law case

The Labour Appellate Tribunal has agreed to hear an appeal by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and three other Grameen Telecom officials, challenging their convictions for labour law violations.

Judge MA Awal also upheld their bail during a hearing on Sunday and fixed Mar 3 to review the case documents and the labour court's judgment.

Yunus, along with Grameen Telecom's Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan, were each sentenced to six months in jail and fined Tk 30,000.

Their lawyer, Abdullah Al Mamun, submitted 30 arguments in the application to overturn the verdict. The tribunal will decide on the start date of the appeal hearing after the documents are reviewed on Mar 3.

During the bail hearing, Mamun highlighted the age and health conditions of the convicts.