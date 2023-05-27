Killing of four kittens at Dhaka University triggers outrage on social media

The discovery of four slain kittens on the Dhaka University campus has triggered outrage on social media.
Witnesses said the kittens were found dead on Friday near the pond which separates the dormitories, Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Kabi Jasimuddin Hall.
Shakil Hossain, a student, said some of his friends captured some photos of the kittens on Thursday evening and uploaded them on Facebook, and they swiftly went viral.
“The next morning, when I came back to the spot, I saw crows feasting on the carcasses and the mother cat pacing around restlessly,” he said.
Zahid Hossain, a self-proclaimed animal rights activist and a resident of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall, alleged that the staff members of his dormitory may have killed the kittens.
“I've been looking for shelters and posting messages on Facebook with calls for help to put those kittens up for adoption for the last few days. The last time I spotted them was on Thursday in the corridors of my dormitory. By Friday, they were dead. I'm feeling very guilty,” he said.
Mohammad Shahin Khan, the provost of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall, said: “I can’t tell if the kittens were from this hall. But this is an abominable incident. We will take steps against anyone involved with this.”
A message condemning the slaughtering of the kittens was also posted on a Facebook page titled Animal Welfare Team of Dhaka University.
The page administrators have also advised people to contact them directly if there’s more information on the incident.
Similar condemnation messages were posted by popular Bangladeshi influencers as well.
Bangladesh’s legislature ratified the Animal Welfare Bill into law in 2019, with a provision of six months in jail and Tk 10,000 in fines for killing an animal with no owner.